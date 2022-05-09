Will Sourav Ganguly or his wife Dona get Rajya Sabha nomination?

Kolkata: Speculation started about BCCI chief and former Indian cricket team skipper Sourav Ganguly joining politics ever since he had hosted dinner for Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Meanwhile, speculations are also doing the rounds that his wife Dona Ganguly can also make her debut in politics.

Though ending the speculation Ganguly had inaugurated a private hospital in presence of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim and said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is very close to him, but speculation is still going on that Shah is likely to propose Ganguly or his wife Dona Ganguly’s name to Rajya Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha is composed of not more than 250 members, of which 12 members are nominated by the President from amongst persons who have special knowledge or practical experience in fields such as literature, science, art and social services.

Dona is a well known Odissi dancer and runs a dance institution ‘Diksha Manjari’ that was inaugurated by late veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Though Sourav had on several occasions refuted claims of him joining politics and even after inaugurating the private hospital he didn’t want to comment on politics, but his wife claimed that if Sourav joins politics he will do ‘well’.

“Everyone will know if Saurav joins politics but I can just say that if he joins politics he will do well for the welfare of the people,” Dona was heard stating.

It can be noted presently Roopa Ganuly and Swapan Dasgupta are the BJP Rajya Sabha MPs nominated by President Ram Nath Kovind.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 09:33 PM IST