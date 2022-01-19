'Will show power of Shiv Sena-NCP alliance in Goa Assembly polls': Sanjay Raut after Congress rejects offer to jointly contest elections

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said his party's alliance with the Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will come to power in Goa. He also slammed the Congress party for rejecting the offer to join the alliance like the one in Maharashtra.

"It's Congress's misfortune that they didn't form an alliance with us. We will show the power of the Shiv Sena-NCP alliance in the upcoming Goa Assembly elections; only our party will come to power," said Raut.

Earlier, NCP leader Praful Patel said they had made an offer to the Congress party to jointly contest the upcoming Goa Assembly polls.

"We made an offer to Congress to jointly contest Goa polls, but in vain. They neither said yes nor no ... NCP & Shiv Sena will jointly fight Goa polls, not all 40 seats, but a substantial number. First list may be released tomorrow followed by other lists," he said.

The Assembly polls in Goa will be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

