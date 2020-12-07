Will send anti-nationals, atheists packing: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chennai: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday sought to give a fillip to the BJP Tamil Nadu unit's attempt to drive a Hindutva narrative in the Dravidian heartland by warning that 'anti-nationals' and atheists would be uprooted from the southern state.

Participating in a meeting to conclude the state BJP's 'Vetrivel Yatra' - a religious-political roadshow - at Tiruchendur, one of the six abodes of the god Murugan, he said the yatra "will sound the death knell for the anti-nationals, atheists and those who attack our culture."

The party had launched the yatra alleging that 'Karuppar Kootam', a YouTube channel, had denigrated Kanda Sasti Kavasam, a hymn sung in praise of Murugan (brother of Ganesh). The party's narrative is that the DMK is 'anti-Hindu', as some YouTubers, it claims, are members of the DMK.

Chouhan, who brought 'a message of love' for the people of Tamil Nadu from the eight crore people of Madhya Pradesh, contended that in Tamil households, the day begins with the playing of the hymn Kanda Sasti Kavasam.

"Show me one Tamil Hindu who has not sought the blessings of Lord Murugan in his/her lifetime...Having come to the land of Lord Murugan, my life is blessed today," he said.

Further, Chouhan declared: "We shall proceed on the path shown by our great men, our culture, traditions and life values. We shall fight against those who cause damage to us. We shall emerge victorious with the blessings of Lord Murugan.

"I warn those insulting Lord Murugan not to cross the limit or else the people of Tamil Nadu and the country will not spare you. Lord Murugan is not only venerated and prayed in India but across the world. He defeated demons. Those who attack our culture should be vanquished thus," he avowed.

Defending the three Central farm legislations being opposed, among others by the DMK and its allies, Chouhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking unparalleled steps for the benefit of farmers, such as providing them with cash assistance and crop insurance, he said.

According to him, the Congress and the DMK could not fight the BJP face to face and were therefore, opposing the farm laws.

"I believe in Modi's leadership and want to assure him that the farmers are behind him, Tamil Nadu is behind him and so is the country," he claimed.

Chouhan also praised the Centre’s handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic by implementing a lockdown.

BJP state president L Murugan and other leaders attended the Vetrivel Yatra, conducted over 30 days although the state government had refused permission for it, citing the Covid-19 pandemic.