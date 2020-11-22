'Will see to it that Tamil Nadu comes into BJP’s fold': Amit Shah tells party workers

Union Home Minister and BJP's election strategist Amit Shah was in Tamil Nadu on a two-day tour. His visit to the southern state assumes significance as the saffron party prepares itself for the Assembly polls scheduled to be held in mid-2021.

Reportedly, Shah held separate meetings at a private hotel with AIADMK and BJP leaders and also laid the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects in the state.

Lashing out at the Congress, the Union Home Minister on Saturday said that the schemes and funds provided to Tamil Nadu by the Central Government are not meant for help but it is the right of Tamil Nadu that were not being given to it earlier. "I want to ask the DMK and Congress party what good has the UPA govt done for Tamil Nadu during their 10-year long rule at the centre," he said. "I want to assure our people of Tamil Nadu that Narendra Modi govt stands committed towards the development of the state," he added.