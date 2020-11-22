'Will see to it that Tamil Nadu comes into BJP’s fold': Amit Shah tells party workers

Union Home Minister and BJP's election strategist Amit Shah was in Tamil Nadu on a two-day tour. His visit to the southern state assumes significance as the saffron party prepares itself for the Assembly polls scheduled to be held in mid-2021.
Reportedly, Shah held separate meetings at a private hotel with AIADMK and BJP leaders and also laid the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects in the state.
Lashing out at the Congress, the Union Home Minister on Saturday said that the schemes and funds provided to Tamil Nadu by the Central Government are not meant for help but it is the right of Tamil Nadu that were not being given to it earlier. "I want to ask the DMK and Congress party what good has the UPA govt done for Tamil Nadu during their 10-year long rule at the centre," he said. "I want to assure our people of Tamil Nadu that Narendra Modi govt stands committed towards the development of the state," he added.
Amit Shah also spoke to the state office bearers and district presidents, and urged them to work harder so the saffron party can capture power on their own in the next five years in the state.
"We will see to it that Tamil Nadu also comes into the BJP’s fold," Amit Shah said, according to a senior party leader. "We have received a clear guideline now. He (Shah) told us to grow on our own, strengthen the booth committees and give our full time for the party for the next five years," the senior leader told Hindustan Times.
Meanwhile, Shah on Sunday left for Delhi after launching various infrastructure projects worth over Rs 67,000 crore during his visit to Chennai.
Shah laid the foundation stone for projects including the Rs 61,843 crore phase II of Chennai Metro Rail, elevated highway in Coimbatore at an estimated Rs 1,620 crore, a barrage across river Cauvery in Karur district and IOCL's projects worth over Rs 3,000 crore.
(With PTI inputs)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)