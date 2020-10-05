Will scrap farm laws when Rahul becomes PM: Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday appealed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to scrap the farm laws once he becomes the prime minister.

While addressing a gathering at Punjab's Sangrur, Amarinder Singh said: "The law is made. The bills have been passed in the Parliament. But who says that an amendment cannot be made to those laws. I request Rahul ji to scrap these black laws when he becomes the PM with a majority in the Lok Sabha."

The Punjab Chief Minister also hit out at the Centre over the new farm laws. Terming them "black laws", Singh said his government would take the fight forward and take every step to safeguard the interest of the farming community. "It is total injustice with farmers," said Singh while referring to the three laws.