Will regular passenger train services resume from April 1? Here's what we know so far

After several reports claiming that regular passenger train services will resume from April 1 surfaced in media, the Indian Railways on Saturday issued a clarification.

The Railway Ministry on Saturday clarified that no date was fixed for resumption of all passenger trains. The clarification was felt necessary in view of reports of the resumption of full passenger train services from a given April date. No such date has been fixed yet, it said.

The Railways had suspended all passenger trains in March last year following the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The ministry said the Railways has been increasing the number of train services in a graded manner. Already, over 65% trains are running and over 250 plus were added in January alone.

Meanwhile, IRCTC will restart the first set of “private” Tejas Express trains, the Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai Ahmedabad Tejas Express trains from Sunday. The two Tejas Express services are the first set of trains run by a corpo­rate entity, IRCTC, a subsi­diary of the Indian Railways.

