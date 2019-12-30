Will recover Rs 80 cr damage from vandals: Railway Board

New Delhi: Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Monday said that the rail property worth Rs 80 crore was damaged during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and that the recovery will be made from the vandals.

"There has been damage of railway property approximately worth Rs 80 crore during the protests, of which Rs 70 crore is of the Eastern Railway and Rs 10 crore of the North Frontier Railway," Yadav told reporters here.

The chairman said that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is working with the state governments to identify those involved in the violence and arson and recovery will be made from them.

"The RPF is coordinating with the state governments to identify the culprits. Once they have been identified, efforts will be made to recover the damage," said Yadav.

"Panels were set on fire. Signaling systems were damaged at seven railway stations while there was also partial damage at 15 other stations," he added.

He also said that the amount could go up as the exact figure is yet to come from the zonal railways.

He was responding to a question on railway properties damaged in West Bengal over the controversial anti-CAA and the anti-National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests.

Violence had broken out at several places across the country against the amended citizenship law in the past two weeks.