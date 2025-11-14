'Will Quit Politics': Prashant Kishor's VIDEO Claiming Nitish Kumar's JDU Will Not Cross 25 Seats Resurfaces; Netizens Plan 'Farewell'

Prashant Kishor | Image: Insta

Patna, November 14: The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 commenced on Friday morning and as per the latest trends Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading on over 200 seats and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagatbandhan is trailing behind with only 34 seats. The results indicate that NDA will be forming the government in the state with a thumping majority and Nitish Kumar may be the Chief Minister for the tenth time.

One-Sided Results

Amid the one-sided results, old video of Jan Suraaj party chief Prashant Kishor making massive claims before the elections has resurfaced on social media. Prashant Kishor said in an interview to News24 that he will quit politics if Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU) gets more than 25 seats.

Prashant Kishor's Claims

He also made several other claims in the video, saying, "Nitish Kumar will not be the Chief Minister of Bihar after November." He also said that NDA will not form the government and Bihar will get a new Chief Minister. He also said, "If JDU gets more than 25 seats, then I will quit politics. I said the same in Bengal and repeating it again."

Jan Suraaj's Dismal Performance

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has not been able to even open its account so far. The trends show that the party is trailing across the state and the data also shows that it is even falling behind NOTA (None Of The Above) in several assembly constituencies. Jan Suraaj fielded its candidates on all 243 seats in the elections. The party has not been able to take a lead even on a single seat, as per the trends.

Netizens Plan 'Farewell'

The internet users are reacting to the video of Prashant Kishor's claims. One of the users said, "We will give a Respectfully farewell to preparation with band and musical instruments." Another user said, "Bas life me itna hi confidance chaiye."