Will provide free education for children below poverty line, says Jaison C. Mathew, CEO of Christel House India

Raipur, August 24: Children of families below poverty line will be provided world class education free of cost till they land into their first job, said Jaison C. Mathew, CEO of Christel House India while addressing a press conference in Raipur.

We are continuously providing education to children of such families living in Bengaluru slums for last 20 years and got placed our students in Google, Amazon like companies. Now making efforts to provide similar unmatched world class education to children here, Mathew said.

The government of Chhattisgarh through Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Vikas Pradhikaran (NRANVP) provided us land and building and now we have entered into its second phase of construction in Atal Nagar, Nawa Raipur, Mathew added.

“Christel House India is well known for its innovative and high standard of inclusive education. Through this partnership between NRANVP and Christel House, children of the project affected families in the Atal Nagar area will receive high quality education, healthcare, life skills, character and value education, and employment readiness skills”, he said.

Till today, the Atal Nagar school currently serves 559 students in grades Kindergarten to class 7 free of cost.

Apart from teaching, we provide them counselling, training, exposure, and all hitech facility free of cost and will keep continuing till the children land into their job after the university education.

He said, to get admission in our school BPL background is mandatory and needed to be testified and selected by our internal assessment committee. Mathew said, their NGO take care of complete education of the students by raising funds from companies and conglomerates.

Christel House India – Atal Nagar opened in 2016, initially serving 210 K-2 students with a grade added each year. When the facility is at full K-12 capacity, 910 students from the underprivileged communities in the Atal Nagar area will be served at the school.

