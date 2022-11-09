'Will protect all citizens,' says CJI DY Chandrachud after taking oath

Justice DY Chandrachud | PTI

New Delhi: Soon after taking oath as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Wednesday, D Y Chandrachud assured that he would protect all Indians and that serving the nation was his priority.

Talking to the reporters, CJI said, "To serve the nation is my priority. We'll protect all the citizens of India, be it in terms of technology or registry reforms, or judicial reforms." Chandrachud also paid tribute to the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament after taking the oath.

He was sworn in as Chief Justice of India after Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was demitted from office. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice DY Chandrachud at the swearing-in ceremony held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Chandrachud succeeds CJI UU Lalit

Justice Chandrachud succeeds Chief Justice UU Lalit who retired on November 9.The senior-most judge of the Supreme Court of India Justice D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday has become the 50th head of the Judiciary of the country. He will have a tenure till November 10, 2024.

Last Month the Centre Government had notified the name of Dr Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud, Judge of the Supreme Court, as the Chief Justice of India, with effect from November 9, 2022.

The press statement issued in this regards stated that "In exercise of the power conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Dr Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud, Judge of the Supreme Court, as the Chief Justice of India, with effect from November 9, 2022."

Justice Chandrachud's father Justice YV Chandrachud was the 16th Chief Justice of India serving from February 2, 1978, to July 11, 1985.This has become the first time in the history of the judiciary, Father and son have become CJI.

Chandarchud is known as progressice and libreal judge

Justice Chandrachud is known as a progressive and liberal judge of the country. He is also considered as very sensitive to the fundamental rights of citizens and the most distinctive feature of Justice Chandrachud is known for his tough attitude towards the abusers.

Justice Chandrachud, born on November 11, 1959, was appointed judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016.He was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court from October 31, 2013, until his appointment to the Supreme Court.Justice Chandrachud was the judge of the Bombay High Court from March 29, 2000, until his appointment as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

He had also served as Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 until his appointment as a judge in the Bombay High Court. He was designated as a senior advocate by the Bombay High Court in June 1998.