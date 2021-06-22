Will press for restoration of special status: Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said peace in the region cannot be restored without undoing the “illegal” and “unconstitutional” act of revocation of the special status of the erstwhile state of J&K.

Exceprts of what she said...

“The agenda of the alliance, for which this alliance has been formed, what has been snatched away from us, we will talk on that, that it was a mistake and it was illegal and unconstitutional, without restoring which the issue of J&K (cannot be resolved) and the situation in J&K (cannot improve) and peace in the whole region cannot be restored.”

“They (India) are talking to the Taliban in Doha. They should talk with everyone in Jammu and Kashmir and with Pakistan as well for the resolution (of Kashmir issue).”

The PDP president said her party was never against dialogue with the Centre, but wanted some confidence-building measures for the people of J&K like release of prisoners as in other parts of India due to Covid-19 pandemic.

She said the political prisoners and other detainees from J-K should have been released if the Centre truly wanted to reach out to the people of J-K and to the political parties who were "humiliated so much” over the last two years.

“I think they should have done so, but it does not mean that we are against the dialogue,” she said.