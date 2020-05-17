Will planes work amid Lockdown 4.0? DCGA extends prohibition of domestic and international flights till May 31

On Sunday, following the announcement for Lockdown 4.0, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation took to Twitter to issue a circular.

The DGCA said that its earlier order prohibiting domestic passenger flight operations had been extended up to 23:59 hours on 31st May in view of the government's decision to continue the lockdown.

In a notice shared on Twitter, the DGCA also said that they were also postponing international commercial passenger flights till the end of May.

"This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," the aviation body said.

"However, it is once again reiterated that foreign and domestic airlines shall be suitably informed about the opening of their operations whether international to/from India or domestic respectively in due course," the DGCA added.