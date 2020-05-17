Will planes work amid Lockdown 4.0? DCGA extends prohibition of domestic and international flights till May 31

On Sunday, following the announcement for Lockdown 4.0, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation took to Twitter to issue a circular.
The DGCA said that its earlier order prohibiting domestic passenger flight operations had been extended up to 23:59 hours on 31st May in view of the government's decision to continue the lockdown.
In a notice shared on Twitter, the DGCA also said that they were also postponing international commercial passenger flights till the end of May.
"This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," the aviation body said.
"However, it is once again reiterated that foreign and domestic airlines shall be suitably informed about the opening of their operations whether international to/from India or domestic respectively in due course," the DGCA added.
The MHA on Sunday put forth guidelines for Lockdown 4.0 which will extend till May 31.
As per the guidelines, travel restrictions will continue to remain in place. All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for those related to medical requirements and for security purposes, will continue to remain halted, as will services such as metro rails.
Most public spaces will continue to remain shut, as will hotels, restaurants, schools and so on.
Sports complexes and stadiums will be permitted to open. However, spectators will not be allowed.
Earlier on Sunday, Air India had take to Twitter to post a clarification regarding the resumption of domestic flights by the carrier.
This came after rumours began circulating regarding the resumption of flights.