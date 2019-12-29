Will organise "massive protest" if PM Modi comes to inaugurate 'Khelo India' games: AASU

Guwahati: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Sunday said a "massive protest" will be organised if Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to inaugurate the 'Khelo India' games on January 10 in the state capital.

Addressing a press conference, AASU leadership said the organisation is keeping a "close watch" on the forthcoming T20 match between India and Sri Lanka on January 5 in Guwahati and the 'Khelo India' games scheduled from January 10 to 22, 2020.

"After the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed, the prime minister is likely to visit Assam for the first time. If he visits for the 'Khelo India', there will be a massive protest," AASU President Dipanka Kumar Nath said.