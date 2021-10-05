'Will not tolerate barbaric killings in Lakhimpur Kheri': Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi tells Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday evening met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in New Delhi.

After the meeting, Channi told mediapersons that he urged Shah to repeal the three farm laws. He added that he told the Union Home Minister that the "barbaric killings" in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri 'will not be tolerated".

"I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to repeal the three farm laws. I also asked him to seal the international border with Punjab to curb trafficking of drugs and weapons," news agency ANI quoted the Punjab CM as saying.

"I also told him that we'll not tolerate barbaric killings in UP (Lakhimpur Kheri). This system of arresting our leaders should stop. I requested him to open the Kartarpur Corridor at earliest. He ensured me that Govt will take decision very soon," he added.

Earlier in the day, Channi, who along with some ministers and Congress legislators held a silent protest at Gandhi Smarak Bhawan in Chandigarh, said the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri reminds him of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh tragedy.

Channi alleged that the "killing" of the farmers was "intentional".

Slamming the BJP government at the Centre, he said it should not force the country's youth to look at martyrs like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and Shahid Udham Singh for again "restoring" democracy in the country.

Channi said the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was "painful" and demanded that the three controversial farm laws should be repealed immediately.

"The way an SUV mows down peaceful farmers from behind and kills them and all this which happened was intentional," Channi alleged, apparently referring to a video clip purportedly showing an SUV mowing down farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.

He alleged that a BJP leader had earlier told farmers that they would not be spared. "And then they (farmers) were killed intentionally. It was brutal." He said the incident reminded of the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy wherein General Dyer had ordered his troops to fire at peaceful civilians.

"Today, the same has been done with the farmers," he added.

"It is necessary to recognise the voice of people. The governments in democracy should work according to the will of the people," Channi said.

"Today farmers are upset and they are dying. Considering this, these (farm) laws should be repealed immediately," he said.

He said incidents like in Lakhimpur Kheri should be stopped.

"(Narendra) Modi ji should stop his BJP people and the RSS. It will not work in the country," he said.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 08:03 PM IST