'Will not stop': BJP MP Tejasvi Surya after several injured during protest rally against SSC scam

Kolkata: Karunamoyee area near Kolkata turned into a battlefield on Tuesday after BJP youth wing cadres and leaders and police clashed during a protest over the alleged SSC appointment scam in the state.

BJP national youth wing president Tejasvi Surya claimed that the party will continue with their agitation in Bengal despite obstructions faced by police.

“No matter how much the police create obstacles for us, the BJP will not stop as several deserving youths are deprived of jobs,” said Surya.

The police were seen firing water cannons to disperse the crowd after the BJP leaders broke two out of three barricades to gherao Bikash Bhavan over the alleged appointment scam in SSC.

Apart from Surya, state president Sukanta Majumdar, party MPs Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato and Raju Bista were also present at the protest.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ‘destroyed’ the democracy of the state.

“We have requested the police not to do lathi charge and also that they can arrest us if they want. But despite requests they had resorted to lathi charge and four women workers of the party had to be hospitalized. We have the footage and we will move court on this issue soon,” added Majumdar.

Majumdar also mentioned that he also has the list of those who are deserving but didn’t get the jobs.

“Last SSC took place in 2016. If in days to come CBI takes the probe then the culprits will be punished soon,” claimed the BJP state president.

However, according to police officials, they didn’t resort to any lathi charge but just used water cannons to disperse the crowd.

The BJP leaders and cadres were also seen doing sit-in demonstration protesting against the alleged atrocities of the police.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said that TMC has ‘Trinamoolized’ education system in the state.

“Those who are deserving candidates are protesting near Gandhi statue and those who are TMC supporters and are not deserving got jobs. Such a scam should not be tolerated,” added Agnimitra.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 09:06 PM IST