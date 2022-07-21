Will not let Congress attain power in Karnataka: Former CM Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, right, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | Twitter/@BSYBJP

Bengaluru: Dismissing speculations that he was being sidelined by the party, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday asserted that he will not let Congress attain power in Karnataka.

"Congress leaders are in haste and vying with each other to become Chief Minister," Yediyurappa stated without taking names of Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and State Congress President D K Shivakumar.

"We will not let that happen. BJP is going to come to power in Karnataka again," he stated.

Yediyurappa further stated that he will take up tour in K R Pet and surrounding areas of Mandya district.

"BJP candidate, present Minister for Sports and Youth Services Narayana Gowda's victory was ensured by Vijayendra (his son). Vijayendra had put in efforts and now, the candidate Narayana Gowda has created a favourable atmosphere to ensure win in three and four Assembly segments of the district," he explained.

Congress leaders are expressing their wish to become CM much before elections, the former CM said, adding that they are little short of quarreling with each other.

"We will not let them become CM. BJP candidate is going to be the CM," he stated.

Yediyurappa stated that a massive convention is being organised at K R Pet in which he is participating. Party insiders stated that Yediyurappa has become active after a long gap as the assurance has come from the high command regarding the future of his son Vijayendra, who is presently vice-president of the party.

Sources said that since Shivakumar and H.D. Kumaraswamy of regional party JD (S) are staking claim over their dominant Vokkaliga community, BJP is considering to project and utilise Yediyurappa to consolidate Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, which is equally dominant in the state.