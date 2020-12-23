'Will not contest elections till Article 370 is restored': Mehbooba Mufti as Gupkar Alliance wins big in DDC polls in J&K

In the Darhal constituency of Rajouri district, BJP's Mohammad Iqbal Malik defeated National Conference's Parvez Rashid by 3,748 votes, taking the total number of BJP seats to 75.

The PAGD had won six seats, the Congress and the BJP three each while one seat each had gone to the Apni Party and an independent candidate in the district.

With regard to the Balakote constituency in Poonch district, the seat went into the kitty of independent candidate Massarat Jabin, who won by a margin of 670 votes over her PDP rival Afshan Aftab. She became the eighth independent candidate to register a win from the constituency and overall 50 in the union territory.

Now, Poonch district had the highest number of eight independents, followed by seven in Srinagar. The rest of the six seats in Poonch district were shared by Congress (four) and National Conference (two).

Among the PAGD constituents, the National Conference won the highest number of 67 seats, followed by PDP (27), People's Conference (eight), CPI(M) five and J-K Peoples Movement (three), getting a total share of over 3.94 lakh votes together.

The BJP, on the other hand, won 75 seats, including three in Kashmir, after getting a total of 4.87 lakh votes. However, it only managed to get a clear majority in five districts - Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, Samba and Doda and enjoys an edge in Reasi district - all in the Jammu region.

The PAGD managed a good show in Pir Panchal and Chenab valley's Kishtwar and Ramban districts, besides its candidate from the National Conference winning one seat each in Jammu and Samba districts.

The Congress polled a total of over 1.39 votes, while the Independents got 1.71 lakh votes.

Union minister Anurag Thakur, BJP's incharge of the DDC elections in J-K, claimed that voters in the union territory rejected the PAGD and extended wholehearted support to the BJP, which had also won three seats for the first time in Kashmir valley, opening the doors for the party.

"The DDC elections were held in a free, fair and peaceful atmosphere, for which the election machinery, local administration, police and other security agencies deserve all praises," the Minister of State for Finance told reporters at BJP headquarters here.