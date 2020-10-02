'Will not bow down to anyone's injustice...': A day after arrest, Rahul shares quote by Mahatma Gandhi

A day after he was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police while attempting to travel to meet the family of the Hathras victim, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi marked the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with a significant quote.

"I will not fear anyone in the world ... I will not bow down to anyone's injustice, I will win the untruth with the truth and I can bear all the sufferings while opposing the untruth," read the quote in Hindi that was shared by Rahul.