'Will not bow down to anyone's injustice...': A day after arrest, Rahul shares quote by Mahatma Gandhi

A day after he was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police while attempting to travel to meet the family of the Hathras victim, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi marked the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with a significant quote.
"I will not fear anyone in the world ... I will not bow down to anyone's injustice, I will win the untruth with the truth and I can bear all the sufferings while opposing the untruth," read the quote in Hindi that was shared by Rahul.
On Thursday afternoon Rahul and Priyanka had left to meet the family of the victim. With their vehicle stopped at the Yamuna Expressway, they, along with other Congress leaders and supporters had begun walking. This too was soon put to an end.
Both Congress leaders alleged they were manhandled and roughed up by police personnel while they were marching towards Hathras to meet the victim's family. While allegations of a lathi-charge as made by Rahul have been denied Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh has denied this. At the same time, a video has surfaced wherein amid the chaos, Rahul Gandhi can be seen stumbling and falling down.
Eventually the tussle ended with the Gandhis being arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police and then being taken to Buddh International Circuit in Gautam Buddh Nagar. A case has been registered against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and over 200 others under section 188, 269 and 270 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Epidemic Act, according to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police. The Gandhis were later released.
A 19-year-old Dalit girl had recently passed away after being attacked in UP's Hathras. While initial reports had indicated that she was gang-raped and injured, this has been disputed by officials who cite the medical reports in the case.
(With inputs from agencies)
