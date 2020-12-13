'Will never forget the cowardly attack': PM Modi pays tribute to those who lost their lives in 2001 Parliament attack

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the country will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament in 2001 and paid tributes to those who sacrificed their lives during the terror attack.

"We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them," PM Modi tweeted.