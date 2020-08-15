Will MS Dhoni join BJP after retiring? Here’s what a former minister said in 2019

One wonders if Dhoni and Gambhir will be on the same team again.

Whether Dhoni will follow Gambhir is something we will have to wait and see though Dhoni’s nationalist image would be a perfect fit for BJP.

As a member of the Territorial Army, he will join sitting minister Anurag Thakur as well.

Many already consider him an icon on par with PM Narendra Modi and both do have similar roots. The outsider who came from nowhere and shook the system and took the top job in the country.

Dhoni’s last game came at the 2019 semi-final defeat to New Zealand. After that, former Union Minister Sanjay Paswan had claimed that Dhoni would join the party before the Jharkhand assembly polls.

Paswan had told IANS: “On this issue, there has been a discussion for long, although this decision will be taken only after his retirement. Dhoni is my friend, he is a player of world fame and there have been discussions on bringing him into the party fold.”

Of course, that didn’t happen, and BJP lost the state to the JMM-Congress combine.

Dhoni signed off in style with an enigmatic video which had his nadirs as well as his triumphs. There was the video of him getting out to Muttiah Muralitharan in the 2007 World Cup. There was as still showing his pictures being burned.

Dhoni’s impact on India or even cricket is hard to quantify. One Guardian piece from 2017 argued that Dhoni was ‘accidental captain who reshaped cricket’.