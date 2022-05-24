Will more BJP leaders join TMC? Here's what Kunal Ghosh said

Kolkata: Sparking more speculation, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday hinted at more defections from BJP to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Addressing the media, Ghosh quoting TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that if TMC opens its door then there would not be anyone in Bengal BJP.

“Is the BJP sure that there won’t be any more defections? Do they have the guarantee that the leaders with whom they hold meetings don't give us information about the closed-door meetings? As Abhishek Banerjee said that if TMC opens its door then there will be no one left in BJP,” said Ghosh.

It can be noted that BJP Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh after being vocal against the Central government rejoined TMC on May 22 following which the saffron camp is holding meetings to decide upon the organization of their party in Barrackpore as Singh was a strong face in BJP.

It is pertinent to mention that ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha election and 2021 Assembly election, several leaders from TMC had defected to the BJP and after the poll debacle in the 2021 Assembly election, several leaders have joined back the TMC.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said that those who want to leave BJP can ‘go’ and according to her, defections won’t affect the party.

BJP, on the other hand, once again held a closed-door meeting at a hotel in New Town to chalk out their future plans.

According to BJP sources, BJP MP Saumitra Khan has been given a charge to strengthen the worker union in Barrackpore as the area is an industrial belt.

However, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is also scheduled to visit Barrackpore on Wednesday and will hold a meeting as post defection of Singh, Adhikari will look after the organization of Bengal BJP in Barrackpore.

It can be recalled that amidst controversy, BJP Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan on Monday once again claimed that he will soon request the Central government to give separate statehood to Jungle Mahal.

According to Khan, the people of Jungle Mahal areas are being ‘deprived’ and ‘no developmental works’ are done there.

“If Mamata Banerjee can make more districts then why can’t we demand separate statehood of Jungle Mahal as people are being deprived over there,” Khan was heard stating.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that BJP doesn’t believe in ‘divisive’ politics.

However, after Midnapore and Jhargram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit Purulia and Bankura in Jungle Mahal to hold both administration and party meetings on May 31 and June 1.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 09:04 PM IST