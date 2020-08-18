'Will make police lick my shoes when I come to power': Bengal BJP leader courts controversy

BJP Vice-President Raju Banerjee is facing backlash after his comments made at a public meeting in Purba Bardhman district a few days gained traction. He had said that he would make the police lick his shoes if the BJP came to power in the 2021 Assembly elections. The comment has angered locals in the area who are not BJP supporters.

“They are killing the sons of our mothers and sisters, the mothers and sisters are crying while falling at the feet of Police asking to save them, but what do I tell the Police? When I come to power I will make the Police lick my shoes. Will I leave the Police?” said Raju Banerjee.

While the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has not given much importance to the comment, it has not gone down well with people in the area who are questioning why Banerjee felt the need to make such a controversial comment.