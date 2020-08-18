'Will make police lick my shoes when I come to power': Bengal BJP leader courts controversy

BJP Vice-President Raju Banerjee is facing backlash after his comments made at a public meeting in Purba Bardhman district a few days gained traction. He had said that he would make the police lick his shoes if the BJP came to power in the 2021 Assembly elections. The comment has angered locals in the area who are not BJP supporters.
“They are killing the sons of our mothers and sisters, the mothers and sisters are crying while falling at the feet of Police asking to save them, but what do I tell the Police? When I come to power I will make the Police lick my shoes. Will I leave the Police?” said Raju Banerjee.
While the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has not given much importance to the comment, it has not gone down well with people in the area who are questioning why Banerjee felt the need to make such a controversial comment.
The BJP is hoping to come into power in the 2021 Assembly elections and dislodge the TMC which has been in power for two terms.
The BJP had won 18 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, going up by two seats. This has given the saffron party confidence of coming into power with a majority. The saffron party has also done a re-jig in its rank and file with Raju Banerjee being made the Vice-President recently.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)