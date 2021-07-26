Will Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa resign today? As rumours swirl, here's what we know

Over the last few weeks, there have been numerous speculative reports about the impending resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The rumours had gained momentum after the BJP leader met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month, with some indicating that he would resign as the state government finished two years of its term.

But as Yediyurappa completes two years as the Chief Minister today, the road ahead remains a tad murky. There had been no official confirmation of the exit claims, with the CM having previously laughed off the suggestion. "I have decided that I will work till the very last minute. I already said two months ago that I was ready to resign whenever I was asked to. I will say it again - until now I have got no message from the centre. As soon as it comes, if they ask me to continue I will. If not, I will resign and work for that party," he said on Sunday.

Thus far, he insisted, no message had come in seeking his resignation. But as the administration celebrates the two year mark with a programme, he does not seem to be dismissing the murmurs completely. Yediyurappa, who had previously said that the decision was up to the party and BJP president JP Nadda, opined that "the information will come" by Monday morning.