Will K Chandrashekhar Rao give citizenship to those behind planting explosives, asks BJP MP Bandi Sanjay

Warangal: Targeting Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Karimnagar BJP MP Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday asked whether Rao wants to give citizenship to all those who were behind planting explosives in the Lumbini Park in Hyderabad a few years ago.

Addressing a huge gathering near Public Garden, Sanjay said: "Would KCR want the government to give citizenship to all those who were behind planting the explosives in the Lumbini Park in Hyderabad a few years ago?

I want to tell that the BJP would not entertain the conspiracies of Owaisi brothers and KCR family." He alleged that Asaduddin Owaisi's party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), is being 'funded by the TRS and some Islamic countries' and is trying to create ruckus over the new law.

"Those who are crying foul over the CAA are funded by Islamic countries. The MIM which is being funded by the TRS and some Islamic countries is trying to create ruckus over the law."

He claimed that there were no protests in the country after the Ayodhya verdict and the abrogation of Article 370.

Asserting that the CAA was not against any community, he said, "the Act gives citizenship to those facing persecution in countries like Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh."