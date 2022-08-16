'Will happily tender my resignation': Karnataka minister after his 'we are somehow managing' remark embarrasses govt

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy | PTI

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy on Tuesday said he was ready to resign after his remarks that the government was not functioning caused a major embarrassment to the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led government. "I will happily tender my resignation. If it is good for the CM and good for the party, I will happily do it," the minister said.

Meanwhile, Bommai attempted to downplay the issue by stating that the statement was given by the minister in a different context. The CM said, "I will speak to all concerned and settle the issue," adding that the comments were made "in the context of the bank demanding interest."

Senior minister Muniratna, meanwhile, has called for Madhuswamy’s resignation. "If he thinks that we are managing, he should step down immediately as the Law Minister of Karnataka. He is a part of the government. He is a part of every cabinet meeting and the decision that's made. If he has made that statement that means he is also party to it. Being in a ministerial position, it is irresponsible of him to make such a statement," the minister said.

The audio clip of a perpetuated phone conversation that was leaked to the media reportedly took place between Madhuswamy and one Bhaskar, a resident of Chennapatna. In the audio, the minister was heard saying, “Our government is not working, we are only managing as there are only eight months left (before assembly elections)."