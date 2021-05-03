'Will gradually fulfill our election promises': MK Stalin thanks people of TN for voting DMK to to power

The DMK has stormed back to power in Tamil Nadu after a gap of 10 years. Thanking the people of Tamil Nadu for voting his party to power, DMK chief MK Stalin on Sunday assured that he would gradually fulfill the specific election promises.
"I would like to express my gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu for giving this coalition a huge victory in the election. We will gradually fulfill our specific election promises. I will announce the date of the swearing-in ceremony tomorrow or the day after tomorrow," Stalin said.
The DMK's chief further added "I thank the national leader who congratulated me. I will act on their advice and counsel. We are going to convene a meeting of the newly elected MLA the day after tomorrow and formally elect the chairman."
The DMK's work would make people who voted for the combine led by it happy and also shall make others who did not favour it to ponder as to why "we did not vote for the DMK and its allies," he said.
On when he would assume office as Chief Minister, Stalin said there were several constituencies where the candidates who emerged victorious have not received their certificates of election and this process was expected to be completed tonight or on Monday.
On Tuesday, a meeting of elected MLAs would be held and the Legislature Party Leader would be formally elected and following consultations with government officials, the date and time of assuming office would be decided and it shall be made known, Stalin said.
(With inputs from Agencies)
