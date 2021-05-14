Will govt cancel CBSE Class 12 board exam? Here's what we know so far

Amidst the rising COID-19 cases in the country, several boards including CBSE cancelled Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams.

However, the Class 12 students are still waiting for the update as to when the exams will be conducted.

Now, as per the report by the Times of India, there is a possibility of the exams being scrapped. The sources from the education minister were quoted in the report.

Earlier while announcing the postponement of the Class 12 exam, the education ministry had said that the review of the situation will be done after June 1 and students will be given at least a 15-day notice before the exams are conducted.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The exams were scheduled to be held from May 4.

Meanwhile, as many as 3,43,144 new COVID-19 cases and 3,44,776 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry reported on Friday, taking the total cases in the country to 2,40,46,809.

With 4,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, COVID-related fatalities continue to hover around the 4,000-mark. Highest-ever single-day deaths were reported on Wednesday (4,205).

Today's fresh figures are a slight drop from yesterday when 3,62,727 cases and 4,120 deaths were reported.

As many as 2,00,79,599 recoveries and 2,62,317 deaths have been witnessed in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 37,04,893 active COVID cases.

A total of 17,92,98,584 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 31,13,24,100 samples have been tested in the country up till May 13, including 18,75,515 samples tested yesterday.

(With inputs from agencies)