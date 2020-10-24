'Will go to Punjab if justice is blocked': Rahul Gandhi on criticism over Hoshiarpur rape-murder case

His remarks came after Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Prakash Javadekar and Dr Harsh Vardhan questioned the Congress leader for not visiting Punjab and Rajasthan.

Rahul Gandhi, along with his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited Hathras to meet the family of alleged gang rape victim.

He was roughed up by Uttar Pradesh Police on Yamuna Expressway when he started to march towards Hathras.

Asking top BJP ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Prakash Javadekar and Harsh Vardhan where they were during the Hathras incident, Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev said they were only raking up the Punjab rape case for political gains in Bihar.

"I hope that Nirmala Sithraman ji will stop displaying insensitivity towards a sensitive issue like this. Don't politicise it. The nation understands that you have suddenly woken up from your deep sleep because Bihar is in election mode.

"Your party, your leaders, your prime minister do not see beyond elections and that's why, all of a sudden, you have decided to make Hoshiarpur an issue," she told reporters.

Drawing a distinction between Hathras and Hoshiarpur rape cases, she said while the opposition parties felt the need to visit the Hathras victim's family due to the insensitivity of the Uttar Pradesh government, "they may not feel the same need in the case of Punjab".

She claimed that the chief minister and the DGP of Punjab are personally looking into the matter and have already invoked sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO), besides standing with the victim's family.

She said the chief minister has insisted on exemplary punishment.

The Punjab State Women's Commission and the SC Commission have taken cognisance and asked for a report from the SSP in the case, she said, claiming that the UP government did not even register an FIR for the offence of rape and intimidated the victim's family in the Hathras case.