'Will go to court': Dr Kafeel Khan after Uttar Pradesh govt terminates his services

Dr Kafeel Khan, the suspended paediatrician from Uttar Pradesh who first made headlines over the hospital deaths of children in Gorakhpur four years ago, on Thursday said, he has been sacked by the state government, however he does not have the order in hand yet.

Dr Khan has been sacked after being found guilty in the probe into the circumstances leading to the death of children in the hospital, UP Principal Secretary (Medical Education) Alok Kumar said. As the matter is sub judice, the detailed information about Dr Khan's dismissal will be given to the court, Kumar added.

Reacting to the order, the suspended doctor said that he will challenge it court once he receives it.

Notably, Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted that the state government was motivated by "ill will" and "hate agenda" and the party stands by him.

In a tweet, Kafeel Khan wrote that action was taken against him even though he got a "clean chit from a court" and nine inquiries.

"Never expected Justice from this Government as I knew I have not done anything wrong and have firm faith in our judiciary," his tweet read.

"The dismissal of Dr. Kafeel Khan by the UP government is motivated by ill-will. Government motivated by hate agenda is doing all this to harass them. But the government should keep in mind that it is not above the constitution. Congress party is with Dr. Kafeel in his fight for justice and will always be," Ms Gandhi Vadra responded in a Hindi tweet.

Dr Khan was suspended, arrested and jailed for his alleged role in the deaths of 63 children in Gorakhpur in 2017. The children had died after the oxygen supply in the hospital ran out and the Uttar Pradesh government, while suspending him, said he had failed to take prompt action despite knowing about the impending crisis.

Dr Khan said he was being made the scapegoat.

Eight months after he was jailed, he got bail from the Allahabad High Court, which said there was no direct evidence of negligence on his part. In 2019, Dr Khan claimed that a report from the state government had cleared him of all major accusations. The government denied any clean chit.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 06:24 PM IST