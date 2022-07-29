'Will go five steps ahead of Uttar Pradesh, carry out encounters': Karnataka Minister Ashwath Narayan on Dakshin Kannada murders

C N Ashwath Narayan | PTI

Bengaluru: Just a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai warned about using the Uttar Pradesh CM's "Yogi model" against "communal forces" following anger and protests over a BJP worker's killing in Mangaluru, the State's Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan has threatened to go "five steps ahead of Uttar Pradesh" and carry out "encounters" targeting the accused.

"They will be arrested but it's the wish of our workers and people that such incidents shouldn't happen. According to their wish there will be action, culprits will be nabbed, they will be nabbed. Whether that is going to be encounter, we will go five steps ahead of UP. We will give a better model than UP. Karnataka is a progressive state and a model state, we don't need to follow anyone," the minister said.

Bommai had earlier said that he was ready to use the "Yogi Adityanath model against communal forces" if the situation called for it. He later said it could be "Yogi model or Karnataka model".

The comments came soon after Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha worker was hacked to death on Tuesday. The two men arrested for the killing were said to have links with the Popular Front of India, an extremist Islamic organization.

The "Yogi model" is seen to refer to tough action like jail for the accused or the razing of their houses using bulldozers.