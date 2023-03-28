'Will file FIR against Rahul Gandhi if he doesn't apologise': VD Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent comment on VD Savarkar, his grandson Ranjit Savarkar on Tuesday said that he will file an FIR against the disqualified MP if he does not apologies.

In a statement to news agency ANI, Savarkar said, “Every time when Rahul comments something derogatory against V D Savarkar, I have filed a complaint. The court has also given a notice to him in this regard. Again, I will file an FIR against him if he does not apologise for his statement on Savarkar."

I am not Savarkar, won't apologies, says Rahul

Last week, Rahul during a press conference after his disqualification from the Lok Sabha said that his name is not Savarkar but Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone.

His statement came after repeated calls by the BJP seeking his apology over various issues, including in the 2019 criminal defamation case.

Rahul often targets Savarkar

Gandhi has often targeted late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, saying that he helped the British rulers and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear. At the presser, he had said that he made appeals that he be allowed to speak in Parliament but was not given permission.

"Wrote to the Speaker twice, then went to him personally and said 'you are the protector of democracy, allow me to speak', he smiles and says 'I can't do it'. If you cannot do it, who can do it, I may have to go to Modi ji then but he will not allow me to speak," Gandhi had said.

Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case.

The disqualification from Lok Sabha will bar Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction.

