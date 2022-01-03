Will eligible persons have to register again for COVID-19 precaution dose? Here's what CoWIN platform Chief Dr RS Sharma has to say

From January 10, India will be administering the ‘precaution dose’ of the Covid vaccine to frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities. The idea of a booster dose to strengthen the immunity against the emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2 has already been introduced in the world with several countries opting for it. However, India is not calling it a booster dose. As PM Modi made the major announcement on December 25, he called it precaution dose.

At a time when the world is seeing the 4th surge of the Covid pandemic, India's Omicron cases are also rising with states imposing restrictive measures.

With just few days left for the vaccination of precaution dose to start, the eligible persons for the dose will not have to register themselves again on CoWIN app.

Dr RS Sharma, CoWIN platform chief and CEO of National Health Authority said, "Eligible persons for the COVID-19 precaution dose don't have to register themselves again on CoWIN app." "They can just schedule their appointment for the precaution dose from the same CoWIN account," he added.

Meanwhile, speaking on Covid-19 vaccination for children aged between 15 and 18 years, Sharma said that children are quite excited and taking the vaccination very seriously. "Nearly 13 lakh children got jab today till 3 pm," he added.

When the announcement of 'precaution dose' was made, Dr Sharma had then said that a comorbidity certificate will be required for senior citizens to get the dose.

According to reports, the gap between the second dose and this third precaution dose is likely to be 9 to 12 months.

"When you are more than 60 years of age and you have already been given two doses and if you want to register for the third dose, the gap between the second dose and the day you are registering or the day you are getting the third dose should be more than nine months which is 39 weeks," news agency ANI had quoted Dr RS Sharma, as saying.

Over 39.88 lakh beneficiaries, aged 15 to 18 years, have registered on CoWIN portal till Monday afternoon and over 12.3 lakh children have received COVID-19 vaccine doses so far across the country, according to the portal data at 3 pm. The process to vaccinate children commenced in the country amid scare of the Omicron variant.

