Will Donald Trump celebrate Diwali this year?

With just 6 days to go, the festival of lights is here. Meanwhile, the wait for the result of one of the most interesting elections in the US is over as the Joe Biden on Saturday became the President-elect.

He was projected as the President after victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes. The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and will be the 46th president of the United States.

For those of you who do not know, White House started celebrating Diwali in 2003. The Diwali celebration was started by former President George W. Bush in 2003 and was carried on by his successor Barack Obama.

Even in 2019 and 2018, US President Donald Trump celebrated Diwali at the White House. Trump participated in the Diwali celebrations by lighting a ceremonial 'diya' (lamp).