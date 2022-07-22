'Will do my work as I used to': Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's first reaction days after release from Tihar Jail

Supreme Court grants Mohammad Zubair interim bail in six cases filed against him in Uttar Pradesh | Twitter

In his first reaction after release from Tihar Jail, Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on Friday said that he will continue to do his work as he used to, according to NDTV report.

Zubair was released from Tihar on Wednesday night, hours after being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in all FIRs lodged in Uttar Pradesh against him for alleged hate speech, prison officials said on Wednesday.

"I will do my work as I used to as the honourable court has not put any restriction," Zubair said.

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through his tweets.

Multiple FIRs were lodged against him in UP - two in Hathras and one each in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, and at Chandauli police station - on similar charges.

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, ordered the release of Zubair on interim bail, saying "exercise of the power of arrest must be pursued sparingly" and transferred all the cases in UP to Delhi.

The court said "it finds no reason or justification for the deprivation of his liberty to persist any further" and ordered disbanding of the SIT, constituted by the UP police.