Will ‘Digital India Act’ Replace IT Act?

Mumbai: Every day criminals come up with new ideas. As the country transitions to a digital economy, laws will play a crucial role in shaping how technology-related matters are handled. However, there are debates about whether the current laws are sufficient and effective. The IT Act, 2000 has been amended multiple times. Yet it has been criticised for not keeping up with new technologies. To address this, a new digital law is being developed.

The Information Technology Act, 2000’s aim was to define the digital space it governs while focusing on data handling policies. In 2008, the Act was amended to cover cyber-crimes related to banking and financial transactions.

Digital India principles

Given the current IT landscape, with a significant increase in internet users (from 5.5 million in 2000 to 850 million Indian users today) and their activities and devices, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is proposing the Digital India Act (DIA) to replace the outdated IT Act, 2000. This new act will encompass ‘Digital India’ principles such as open internet, online safety and trust, accountability and quality of service, adjudicatory mechanism, and new technologies like artificial intelligence and personal data protection.

Advocate (Dr) Prashant Mali, a cyber and data protection lawyer, said India’s cyberspace is regulated by a combination of old and new laws, including the IT Act, as well as other acts related to copyright, trademarks, and digital personal data protection.

Insufficient legal framework

Currently, there is a lack of clarity regarding individual rights on the internet. Laws related to the digital world do not adequately ensure the safety of women and children. Misinformation and online conflicts are prevalent, and the current legal framework is insufficient in addressing them.

“The Digital India Act aims to address the existing gaps in the country’s laws. We urgently require a law to penalise online abusers and address online defamation. Cryptocurrency also needs legal regulations. Given the rapid pace of technological advancement, laws must keep up with technology. We need an immediate law for artificial intelligence, similar to what the European Union has implemented,” Dr Mali said.

History shows that India’s legal changes don’t happen quickly. Society, concepts, and technology evolve rapidly, impacting our daily lives. However, the legal system often relies on outdated laws. Perhaps, the Digital India Act will be the first law to adapt based on market trends.

Mali noted that India is catching up with other countries, but a key difference is the large number of IT and mobile phone users in India. Language barriers also affect the spread of legal awareness.

