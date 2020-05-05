Will defence personnel have to pay Kejriwal's 70% corona tax? Here's what we have learnt so far

While the nation, particularly Delhi, is lamenting about the increase in alcohol prices after the lockdown on wine shops are lifted, armed forces, too, it appears may have to pay the same amount for their favourite drinks, Free Press Journal has learned. Currently, liquor Sales is presently closed in the defence canteen due change in Delhi excise duty that came into effect. It will be reopened after necessary authorities take a call on what needs to be done.

Usually, defence canteens offer a subsidised amount for people serving in the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. However, due to the lockdown, the canteens have been shut. This means that defence personnel will have to buy alcohol like civilians i.e. they will have to pay the extra tax, depending on which part of India they are in at the moment. If they are in Delhi, they will be required to pay 70 per cent COVID-19 tax, while those in other parts will have to pay based on what the state is charging.