Will creation of a National Recruitment Agency affect govt jobs? Here's what we know so far

The Cabinet on Wednesday green-lit the setting up of a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) that would conduct the Common Eligibility Test (CET). In what is being called a "landmark reform" by officials, this will be utilised for preliminary selection to various government vacancies.
"The historic move will benefit nearly 2.5 crore aspirants every year," said Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.
This will be a computer-based online test for Graduate, Higher Secondary (12th pass) and Matriculate (10th Pass) candidates.
But how exactly will things be different with the creation of the NRA?
1. To begin with, the concept of multiple exams my multiple agencies would be removed, as will repeated fee payments.
2. The NRA will have representatives from the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Finance/Department of Financial Services, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).
3. According to the Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training, C. Chandramouli, the CET will replace the Tier-1 exam held by SSC, Railway Recruitment Board and IBPS and shortlist candidates for Group-B and C posts in Central Government. The list of successful candidates from the state can also be used by the state governments.
5. The merit list of the Common Eligibility Test will remain valid for three years during which a candidate can apply for job in different sectors depending upon his/her aptitude and preference.
6. The aim is to create examination centres in every district of the country, which in turn would make the lives of aspirants easier.
(With inputs from agencies)
