'Will consider recommendations of Sixth Pay Commission': Mamata to state govt employees

Kolkata: Today, TMC leader and Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said that the state will consider the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission. The West Bengal state government formed the Commission in November 2015 to bridge the gap between the state and central government allowance given to their employees.

Banerjee, while addressing an organisational meet of the state government employee’s union in Kolkata today said, “We will accept the recommendations of the Commission and sympathetically consider it (procedures and formalities)”.

The revision in pay will benefit nearly three lakh employees under the state government, and several other government-owned organisations. The move comes ahead of the 2020 Municipal elections.