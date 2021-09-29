Will Congress appoint Sunil Jakhar as new chief of Punjab unit or will Navjot Singh Sidhu return? - Here is all you need to know

While the Congress leadership is reaching out to Navjot Singh Sidhu who resigned as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief and is trying to pacify him to take back his resignation, the Congress is also looking for a likely replacement in case he does not relent.

According to a report by Zee News, Congress leader Sunil Jakhar may be appointed as the next Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief if efforts to placate Navjot Singh Sidhu fail.

Sources from Congress told Zee News that Jakhar has a good chance than others since he has a strong support of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. He also shares a good rapport with all the MLAs of the party in Punjab.

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday quit as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, triggering other resignations and plunging the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the assembly elections.

Hours after his resignation, Razia Sultana, a part of the new 18-member ministry led by Charanjit Singh Channi, too put in her papers, expressing solidarity with the former cricketer.

Punjab Congress general secretary Yoginder Dhingra and treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal followed with their resignations. Amid a flurry of political activity, several state Congress leaders visited Sidhu at his home in Patiala.

Sidhu, 57, who announced his resignation shortly after the allocation of portfolios to the new ministers, said he remains with the party.

Navjot Singh Sidhu said he will fight for the truth till his last breath as the fight is for principles that he won't compromise with.

"I will fight for truth until my last breath," Sidhu said in a video message posted on his Twitter handle.

"It is not a personal battle but a fight for principles. I won't compromise on principles," Sidhu said categorically.

Without mincing words, he said he would not accept tainted ministers being brought back into the newly constituted state cabinet led by Charanjit Singh Channi, a first-timer Scheduled Caste Chief Minister in the state.

In the video message in Punjabi, the cricketer-turned-politician, who said his only religion is to make people's lives better, said he had fought for justice and for Punjab's agenda.

"What I witness is a compromise with issues, agenda in Punjab. I can't disguise high command nor can I let them be disguised," he said.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 02:43 PM IST