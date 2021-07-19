Will CBSE class 10 results be declared tomorrow? Here's what we know so far

CBSE's Controller of Examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj, had earlier in June informed that the class 12 results are likely to be announced by July 31 and class 10 results by July 20. However, according to a CBSE official the class 10 result date is yet to be finalised.

The official told NDTV that the board will make an announcement with regard to the dates a soon as a decision is taken.

Students will be able to check the results online through the boards official website- cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in

According to the assessment policy of CBSE for class 10 students, 80 marks for theory will comprise 40 marks for pre-board examinations conducted by the school, 30 marks for half-yearly or mid-term examinations and 10 marks for periodic tests or unit tests conducted by the school in the academic year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently directed schools affiliated to it to complete tabulation and moderation of marks for class 12 students in a time-bound manner so that the result can be declared by July 31.

"As the board has to declare the result latest by July 31, schools are requested to follow the schedule strictly and complete the moderation within schedule. If any school is left to complete the moderation within the stipulated schedule, their result will be declared separately after July 31. It is important to reiterate that the common objective before all of us is the declaration of valid, reliable and unbiased results of the students in the pandemic situation," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a letter to school principals.

The CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 were cancelled this year due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board will allow students who are not satisfied with their results to appear for the tests physically once the situation is brought under control.

(With inputs from agencies)