Will BJP's Manoeuvring Fulfill Raj Thackeray's Dream To Become Shiv Sena Supremo?

In Maharashtra's political circles, there is a buzz about Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray potentially joining the NDA. He is reportedly vying for two Lok Sabha seats, namely Mumbai South and Nashik. If the NDA partners, which include BJP as the leading partner and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, as well as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, accede to his demands, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar may contest from Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat, and Raj Thackeray's son, Amit Thackeray, may make his electoral debut from the Nashik constituency.

Raj Thackeray's effort

To integrate the MNS into the NDA, Raj Thackeray visited Delhi this month and met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with his son, Amit. Following the meeting with Shah, he held discussions with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. The meeting between the three of them reportedly lasted for around two hours. Both of Raj Thackeray's meetings with NDA leaders were widely reported by the media, and various possible outcomes of the probable alliance were anticipated. Some viewed it as Raj Thackeray's effort to keep his party relevant, while others expressed concerns over the possibility of the BJP losing some votes in northern states where Raj is seen as an anti-north-Indian leader, whose words have caused outbreaks of violence towards people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar living in Maharashtra, especially in the financial capital of the country, Mumbai and Nashik.

Contemplation of a potential merger

Amidst the speculation surrounding the potential allocation of seats to the MNS, whispers abound regarding an unforeseen shift in Maharashtra's political dynamics, which could send ripples through the state's political terrain. There is contemplation of a potential merger between Raj Thackeray's MNS and the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The idea of a merger may seem improbable, but observers believe that the BJP is more eager to make it happen. Raj Thackeray, who left the Shiv Sena years ago after his uncle Bal Thackeray announced Uddhav Thackeray as his successor, may see his long-standing wish to become Shiv Sena supremo fulfilled with BJP's efforts. The merger is structured in such a way that Raj Thackeray will assume the role of party chief.

According to political pundits, despite Raj Thackeray's party not achieving significant success in recent elections, his compelling oratory skills continue to attract crowds. There is speculation that Raj is gearing up for the merger of his party with the Shiv Sena, potentially assuming the role of the party's founder, Bal Thackeray, within the Shiv Sena. It is worth noting that Bal Thackeray never contested any elections during his political career, yet he always maintained control of the party.

However, political commentators acknowledge the possibility that this arrangement could backfire, as MNS workers may struggle to collaborate with leaders of other parties against whom they have traditionally opposed.