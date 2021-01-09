'Will always cherish interactions we had': PM Modi, others mourn demise of Congress leader Madhavsinh Solanki

Veteran Congress leader and former Foreign Minister Madhavsinh Solanki has passed away. The former Chief Minister of Gujarat was 93. Following the news of his demise, many political leaders from across party lines have shared condolences. Some, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have also shared memories from their personal interactions with Solanki.

"Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji was a formidable leader, playing a key role in Gujarat politics for decades. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. Saddened by his demise. Spoke to his son, Bharat Solanki Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.

In a follow-up post, he shared a fond recollection of his meetings with the former CM. "We would discuss books and he would tell me about a new book he recently read. I will always cherish the interactions we had," Modi added.