Wife of UP Police DIG dies by suicide, husband a member of Hathras case SIT

In a shocking development reported from Lucknow, the wife of Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of Uttar Pradesh Police died by suicide on Saturday. Notably, while DIG Chandra Prakash is himself involved in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the Hathras case, the reason for his wife's suicide is not yet known.

According to reports, Pushpa Prakash, the wife of DIG Chandra Prakash, hanged herself at around 11 AM on Saturday morning at the family's residence in Sushant Golf City, Lucknow. The 36-year-old Pushpa was reportedly rushed to Lohia hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

DIG Chandra Prakash, an IPS officer of the 2004-batch, is currently posted at Unnao. He was part of the three-member SIT, headed by UP Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup, formed to investigate the Hathras case gang-rape case.

The police have not yet ascertained the reason behind the suicide. No suicide note was received from the scene. Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Notably, the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, gang-raped allegedly by four upper caste men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, had only recently received widespread media attention and condemnation from across India.