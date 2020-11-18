Wife can now inquire income of her husband through RTI: CIC

The Central Information Commission (CIC) on Tuesday held that a wife can seek information through an RTI reply about the gross and taxable income of her husband.

According to a report by the Times of India, the significant decision by the CIC came in response to an appeal filed by Rahmat Bano of Jodhpur, on whose claim the IT department had held that the department she sought belonged to a third party.

The CIC on this day rubbished the 'third-party' argument an the income tax (IT) department's claim that such information does not pertain under the Right to Information.

The CIC has directed the IT department of Jodhpur to provide the woman with the information she sought in 15 days.