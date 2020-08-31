Why Twitter users are trending #RIP_POKHRIYAL

As per the public notices issued by NTA, JEE (Main) April 2020 is scheduled from September 1-6, while NEET-UG 2020 exam is scheduled for September 13.

However, as the date of the exam is coming closer, the outrage on social media for postponing the exams is increasing day by day.

Today Twitter came out with a new hashtag - #RIP_POKHRIYAL - to mark their protest. For those unversed, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' is the Union Education Minister.

On August 27, the minister, against the backdrop of a growing chorus for postponement NEET and JEE, had said, "National Testing Agency (NTA) officials told me that over 7 lakh candidates have downloaded JEE-Main admit cards while over 10 lakh aspirants have downloaded NEET admit cards. This shows that students want the exams be held at any cost."

While the demands for postponing exams amidst the increasing COVID-19 cases and flood situation in the country can be understood, the hashtag is indeed derogatory. Twitter has been dominated by hashtags saying RIP to public figures, who are still very much alive. Such hashtags are used for marking a protest for a particular issue. In this case, Twitter, with this hashtag, is marking its protest against the decision of holding NEET and JEE in September.

Check out the reactions here: