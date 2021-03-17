'Why this lop sided dare?': Subramanian Swamy questions PM Modi over farmers' protest, interactions with China

Relations between India and China have been strained for the greater part of an year now. While both nations are making efforts to disengage at the LAC along the Ladakh border, not everyone is convinced. On multiple occasions Swamy has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "openly and clearly declare China as an unprovoked aggressor on Indian soil" and called for more stringent action. In several tweeted remarks Swamy had also questioned the de-escalation process, contenting that China was yet to take action in many areas.

Ahead of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue with the US, Australia and Japan, the BJP leader had reminded that India was also slated to host the 2021 BRICS Summit in the months to come. Incidentally, this summit may see Chinese President Xi Jinping visiting India.

"Modi has reached his moment of truth. All the spin about India being a world leader has been punctured. Today Modi must choose between QUAD and BRICS. Or end up as a Bat in Panchatantra," tweeted the BJP leader ahead of the Quad meeting.

Coming back to the topic of the farmers' protest, Swamy had also proffered a suggestion of his own to resolve the deadlock with the Centre. At the beginning of February, the parliamentarian said that he had had an "informal chat" with around a dozen BJP MPs about the ongoing protest.

"I suggested that the Rules to the four Acts should say that the Acts will apply only to those States which write to Centre asking for its implementation for their states. All MPs agreed," he tweeted.