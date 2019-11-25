'Why not kill them with explosives at one go': SC furious with Centre over pollution

Why are people being forced to live in a gas chamber? It is better to kill them in one go, said the Supreme Court on Monday while pulling up the Central government for not taking action over deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

"Why are people being forced to live in a gas chamber? It is better to kill them all in one go. Get explosives in 15 bags at one go. Why should people suffer all this? In Delhi, blame game is going on... I am literally shocked," Justice Arun Mishra told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.