‘Why so intolerant?': Twitter reacts to JNU students opposing Jitendra Singh’s event on Article 370

Jawaharlal Nehru University students staged a vociferous protest on Thursday at an event attended by Union Minister Jitendra Singh against the scrapping of Article 370 provisions.

A heated exchange took place between groups of students from Left leaning outfits and the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The groups also resorted to sloganeering.

Vice Chancellor of the JNU, which hosted the event, asserted that the varsity, like the rest of India, supported the abrogation of Article 370 provisions in "one voice".

The sloganeering outside the JNU convention centre, where the event was organised, did not went unnoticed by Singh who in a lighter vein termed it his "grand" welcome.