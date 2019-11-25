'Why so Gambhir?': Twitter wonders why Amit Shah looks so glum while meeting BJP MP

Gautam Gambhir recently posted photos from a meeting that he had with Home Minister Amit Shah, and the jokes haven't stopped since.

"Had the privilege of sitting down with Hon. HM @AmitShah Ji to discuss the progress in & the future of East Delhi. His energy, enthusiasm and distinctive ideas to work from grassroots up always spur me. With his blessings, newer projects to aid people of Delhi will be coming up soon," he wrote on Twitter.

And while Gambhir may well have been inspired, Shah's expression in the tweeted photos has not inspired confidence in Twitterati.