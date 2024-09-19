 Why Should I Regret It?: BJP Leader Ravneet Singh Bittu Defends Calling Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi 'Number 1 Terrorist'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWhy Should I Regret It?: BJP Leader Ravneet Singh Bittu Defends Calling Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi 'Number 1 Terrorist'

Why Should I Regret It?: BJP Leader Ravneet Singh Bittu Defends Calling Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi 'Number 1 Terrorist'

"Why should I regret it? We in Punjab have lost our generations. The Gandhi family burnt Punjab...I express my pain as a Sikh. I am a minister later, a Sikh first. If Gurpatwant Singh Pannun endorses it (Rahul Gandhi's statement) what will you say?" said Bittu.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
BJP Leader Ravneet Singh Bittu (L) & Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (R) |

New Delhi: BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday said that he does not hold any regret and won't apologise for calling Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi a "number 1 terrorist". He added that the Gandhi family burnt Punjab and consequently the state lost generations of lives.

"Why should I regret it? We in Punjab have lost our generations. The Gandhi family burnt Punjab...I express my pain as a Sikh. I am a minister later, a Sikh first. If Gurpatwant Singh Pannun endorses it (Rahul Gandhi's statement) what will you say?" said Bittu.

Read Also
Congress Files Police Complaint Against Union Minister Ravneet Bittu, 3 Other NDA Leaders For...
article-image

BJP Leader Ravneet Sing Bittu On Apology

When asked if he would apologise for his statement, Ravneet Singh Bittu said, "Kharge sahab should apologise. He should clarify if the Congress party agrees with Rahul Gandhi. You need to ask Sikhs. Bring any Sikh from the Congress party who is not allowed to carry a turban, wear kada and visit Gurudwara."

FPJ Shorts
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Doorstep-Moving Recycling Project With Mobile Tow-Go Vans To Convert Wet Waste Into Manure; VIDEO
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Doorstep-Moving Recycling Project With Mobile Tow-Go Vans To Convert Wet Waste Into Manure; VIDEO
NPS Vatsalya Explained: From Opening An Account To Post-18 Transition; All You Need To Know About The New Pension Scheme For Minors
NPS Vatsalya Explained: From Opening An Account To Post-18 Transition; All You Need To Know About The New Pension Scheme For Minors
Disturbing Video: Youth Electrocuted After Coming In Contact With High-Tension Wire Hanging Low Near Canal In Ghaziabad; Outrage Among Villagers
Disturbing Video: Youth Electrocuted After Coming In Contact With High-Tension Wire Hanging Low Near Canal In Ghaziabad; Outrage Among Villagers
Rajasthan RSMSSB Document Verification Rescheduled For September 27 Over Date Clash With CET 2024
Rajasthan RSMSSB Document Verification Rescheduled For September 27 Over Date Clash With CET 2024

He added that such statements would create a communal divide in the country. "They want to radicalise Sikhs. They are pained when we point out Rahul Gandhi. Who will answer on what he spoke against Sikhs? We have worn the brunt in the past and they enjoy themselves sitting in Delhi and visiting abroad."

Notably, Rahul Gandhi triggered a political lash after he commented on the condition of the Sikh community in India. He had said that that fight in India as a Sikh was about whether he would be allowed to wear a turban or kada, or allowed to go to a Gurudwara.

Read Also
'Rahul Gandhi Is India's No 1 Terrorist': Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu Slams Congress Leader...
article-image

Following this, Khalistani separatist leader Pannun came out in Gandhi's support calling it a "bold and pioneering statement grounded in the factual history of Sikhs since 1947" and that it "corroborates with Sikhs For Justice's stance on the justification of Punjab's Independence Referendum to establish Sikh homeland Khalistan."

Pannun has been declared a terrorist in India by the Ministry of Home Affairs over sedition and secessionism. He is the co-founder of the banned outfit SFJ.

About The Controversy Stoked By Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu

In response to this, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu stoked a controversy by calling the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi a "number 1 terrorist".

"Rahul Gandhi is not Indian; he has spent most of his time abroad. He does not love his country because he goes overseas and criticises India. His words have been praised by separatists and those involved in making bombs and weapons. Those who try to blow up planes, trains, and roads are supporting Rahul Gandhi. He is the country's number one terrorist and the biggest enemy whom the agencies should catch," Bittu stated earlier.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Disturbing Video: Youth Electrocuted After Coming In Contact With High-Tension Wire Hanging Low Near...

Disturbing Video: Youth Electrocuted After Coming In Contact With High-Tension Wire Hanging Low Near...

Rajasthan: Direct Action Helps Police Crack Down On Cyber Fraud In Mewat Under 'Operation...

Rajasthan: Direct Action Helps Police Crack Down On Cyber Fraud In Mewat Under 'Operation...

Why Should I Regret It?: BJP Leader Ravneet Singh Bittu Defends Calling Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi...

Why Should I Regret It?: BJP Leader Ravneet Singh Bittu Defends Calling Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi...

Karnataka HC Adjourns Hearing On Former CM BS Yediyurappa's Plea In POCSO Case To September 27

Karnataka HC Adjourns Hearing On Former CM BS Yediyurappa's Plea In POCSO Case To September 27

'Entire Proposal Is Riddled With Contradictions,' Says Congress MP Manish Tewari On 'One Nation, One...

'Entire Proposal Is Riddled With Contradictions,' Says Congress MP Manish Tewari On 'One Nation, One...